West’s Stone signs with Ohio Christian soccer

WEST PORTSMOUTH — West senior Maverick Stone signed to become the latest member of the Class of 2021 to continue his education and athletic career at the next level.

Stone — a four-year member of West’s boys soccer team and a three-year track team member — signed to join the men’s soccer team at Ohio Christian University beginning this fall.

Stone called the experience and opportunity, “a dream”, and rightfully so.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the next level of soccer. I went to a lot of campuses, and Ohio Christian connected the best. The environment, the atmosphere, and the coach were all pretty important in me deciding to go there.”

During his senior season, Stone was named all-Southern Ohio Conference second team. The Senators won a pair of games against Portsmouth and Fairfield, and earned draw results against SOC II opponents Minford and South Webster at home.

Stone said he’ll reflect on his time as a Senator and playing for coach Bryant Craft with extremely positive memories.

“Coach Craft is one of a kind. He’s a friend and a coach,” Stone said. “We wanted to win every game, but it’s not been about wins or losses for us. I will always remember the bus rides to and from games. Win or lose, those bus rides were pretty memorable.”

The West senior said he plans on majoring in criminal justice at Ohio Christian and will use that degree in pursuit of an opportunity as a game warden.

“I want to become a game warden. To play soccer and be able to major in criminal justice is two dreams combined,” Stone said.

Stone thanked his coaches, friends, and family for their support at Friday’s signing ceremony, as well as throughout his high school journey to reach the point he had been working towards from a young age.

“It means a lot,” Stone said. “I’ve talked about playing soccer in college since I was three years old. The support of my coaches, team, and family, it’s what’s gotten me through high school and to the next level.”

Portsmouth West senior Maverick Stone (center seated) signed to continue his education and join the men’s soccer team at Ohio Christian University. Pictured (L-R) Christina Montgomery, Maverick Stone, Riely Carr (standing), Bryan Craft. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_IMG_6538.jpg Portsmouth West senior Maverick Stone (center seated) signed to continue his education and join the men’s soccer team at Ohio Christian University. Pictured (L-R) Christina Montgomery, Maverick Stone, Riely Carr (standing), Bryan Craft. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

