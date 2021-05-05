Titans sweep Green with impressive pitching

PORTSMOUTH — Notre Dame used a pair of outstanding pitching performances — and their accompanying defense — to sweep a home five inning double header against the Green Lady Bobcats in SOC I play, Tuesday.

In game one, freshman Kyndall Ford earned the win by allowing just one hit, walking three, and striking out five Green hitters.

ND scored the game’s only run on a sacrifice RBI by Maddy Suter during the home half of the fourth inning.

Freshman Gwen Sparks tossed a no hitter in five innings in game two, allowing just one Green hitter to reach via walk and striking out eight.

Sparks tossed her no hit bid on 69 pitches.

In the 21-0 win, ND drew 13 walks and had 16 hits and saw five players have multi-RBI days at the plate.

Isabel Cassidy and Kaylor Pickelsimer each had four RBI, Ava Hassel and Sparks had three apiece, and Ford had two RBI in the victory.

ND continues its’ unbeaten start at 16-0 (11-0 SOC) and will resume their meeting against Clay in their league finale on Thursday.

When the game was paused due to inclement weather on Monday, the Lady Titans were ahead 2-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.

A Notre Dame win would give them the SOC I title outright, while Clay is looking to share the championship with a comeback victory.

***

Box Score — Game one

Green: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1

Notre Dame: 0 0 0 1 X — 1 2 0

W: Ford (ND), L: Daniels (G)

Box Score — Game two

Green: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 2

Notre Dame: 3 2 16 0 X — 21 16 1

W: Sparks (ND), L: Brady (G)

