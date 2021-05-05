West’s McDermott fires five inning no-no

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators are winners of 11-of-12 games and sophomore pitcher Sydney McDermott continues to out-do herself.

In Tuesday’s 17-0 non-league win over Chesapeake, McDermott and the Lady Senators’ defense allowed no Lady Panther base runners for a five inning no hitter and perfect game outing.

The West sophomore also struck out 13 of ‘Peake’s 15 hitters as her defense recorded the other two outs via groundout.

Emma Sayre led things on offense from the leadoff spot, going 3-of-3 with four RBI and four runs scored — both game-highs.

McDermott drove in three runs on a triple and a walk drawn in four plate appearances. Kate Rollins went 1-of-1 with two RBI, two runs scored, and two drawn walks.

Maelynn Howell and Kamryn Spriggs each reached via hit, while Howell scored three runs.

The Lady Senators (15-7) drew 11 walks and were hit by pitch five times on the day.

***

BOX SCORE

Chesapeake: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 0

Portsmouth West 9 7 1 0 X — 17 7 0

W: McDermott (W), L: Webb (C)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_West_logo-1.jpg