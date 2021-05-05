Trojans celebrate Senior Night with win over Titans

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth’s five-man senior class celebrated their Senior Night and final home game at Hatcher Field in winning fashion on Tuesday.

After a cancellation with Green, the Trojans picked up a non-league replacement game versus Notre Dame and earned an 11-0 victory over the visiting Titans.

Portsmouth thus sweeps their two-game series against ND, winning 1-0 on the road on April 27.

The host Trojans built up a 10-0 advantage through the game’s first three innings, totaling 12 hits combined on Titans starting pitcher Alex Cassidy and reliever Chris Schmidt.

Michael Duncan went 2-of-3 with a game-high three RBI in the Senior Night win. Junior center fielder Drew Roe went 2-of-3 with a team-best three runs scored.

Tyler Duncan drove in a pair of runs, going 1-of-2 with a run scored. Christian Keys and Zach Roth also each had a pair of hits, both driving in a run and scoring twice each in their pair of trips to the plate.

Daewin Spence allowed two hits and two walks in the five inning win, also driving in a run and scoring a run on a double.

Ward, Chris Duff, Duncan, Hayden Yerardi, and Keys make up Portsmouth’s senior class that has helped guide the Trojans to a 10-10 record with the Division III postseason district seedings set to be released on Sunday.

Notre Dame fell to 10-8 with the loss as they await their seeding in the Division IV postseason district tournaments.

***

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2

Portsmouth: 3 3 4 1 X — 11 12 0

W: Spence (P), L: Cassidy (ND)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Portsmouth_Logo-3.jpg