McDermott’s record-setting day, again

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Another week, another record-setting performance by Portsmouth West sophomore Sydney McDermott.

After retiring 17 Minford hitters via strikeout less than a week ago (April 28), McDermott out-did herself on Monday by K-ing 18 Eastern hitters in their 3-0 shutout win over the Lady Eagles for a new career-best mark.

The Lady Senators (14-7) are scorching hot winners of 10-of-11 games and improved their record in SOC II play to 8-5.

Freshman Kate Rollins had West’s only RBI, going 1-of-3 with a run scored in the three-run decision.

Emma Sayre and McDermott also each had a hit as both teams combined for just five hits in the full seven inning contest.

West scored each of its’ runs during the first inning and capitalized off of four Lady Eagles errors over the course of the game.

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 4

West: 3 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 3 2

W: McDermott (W), L: Lester (E)

