West avoids late comeback by Eastern

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Eastern Eagles nearly erased a five-run deficit thanks to a seventh-inning rally.

However, as winners of 4-of-5 contests, the West Senators stopped the rally in its tracks and held on to defeat the Eagles 6-4 in SOC II play.

The victory raises West’s record to above .500 (10-9) and 6-8 in league games.

Caleb Hazelbaker scored the game’s first run for the Senators on an RBI sac fly in the bottom of the first.

An RBI single to center field by Evan Whitt scored Luke Bradford to put West ahead 2-0.

Hazelbaker drove in another run in the bottom of the fourth, doubling to left field and scoring Bradford once again.

Despite Eastern gaining one in the top of the sixth, West scored three more in the home half of the inning in what turned out to be the deciding runs.

An error scored Hazelbaker to make it 4-1 before a wild pitch scored Jacob Davis who advanced to third the previous pitch on another wild pitch.

A balk then scored Tanner Cantrell with two outs, making it 6-1.

Eastern would tack on three more as they were down to their final three outs, but could not overcome the early setbacks.

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern: 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 — 4 6 4

West: 2 0 0 1 0 3 X — 6 9 0

W: Bradford (W), L: Brown (E)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_West-logo-_-baseball.jpg