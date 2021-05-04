Titans take advantage of Flyer errors

IRONTON — Taking advantage where it was given.

By putting the ball in play and forcing Ironton St. Joe to six errors, the visiting Notre Dame Titans claimed a Southern Ohio Conference Division I win 6-4 over the host Flyers.

ND improves to 10-7 overall and up to the .500 mark in SOC play (5-5), while ISJ falls to 10-4 and suffers their second loss in league play this season (7-2).

Caleb Nichols drove in a pair of Titan runners on 2-of-5 hitting with a double. Dylan Seison (2-of-4) and Matt Boldman (2-of-4) each drove in an RBI in the winning effort as each had a pair of hits. Alex Cassidy also had two hits, going 2-of-2 in his at-bats.

Nichols earned the win on the hill in six innings pitched before Cassidy entered in relief and closed out the seventh. In six innings of work, Nichols allowed just one earned run on eight hits and two walks.

***

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 002 202 0 = 6 8 1

St. Joseph 300 001 0 = 4 8 6

W-Nichols (IP-6.0, H-8, R-4, ER-1, K-7, BB-2 HBP-1). Cassidy (IP-1.0, BB-2). L-Stuntebeck (IP-5.2, H-6, R-6, ER-2, K-11, BB-4, HBP-3). J. Mahlmeister (IP-1.1, H-2, K-1, BB-2). Hitting-PND: Dylan Seison 2-4 RBI, Caleb Nichols 2-5 2B 2-RBI, Alex Cassidy 2-2, Matt Boldman 2-4 RBI; St. Joe: Jimmy Mahlmeister 2-4, Elijah Rowe 1-2, Jackson Rowe 1-4, Blake Stuntebeck 2-3 2B RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 1-3 2-RBI, Brady Medinger 1-3 2B.

ND tops St. Joe for 10th win