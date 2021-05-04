Pirates split final 2 tennis matches

WEST PORTSMOUTH — By 4-1 counts, on Friday at West and on Monday at Waverly, the Wheelersburg High School boys tennis team posted a regular-season ending, weekend-dividing split.

That’s because the Pirates, in Southern Ohio Conference makeup matchups, won at West by a 4-1 score — but lost by the same margin to the Waverly Tigers.

The regular-season wrapups end Wheelersburg’s record at 12-3 —and at 9-3 in the SOC.

Wheelersburg’s lone losses were twice to Waverly and once against Minford, as a non-league encounter against Ironton was rained out and will not be rescheduled.

Against West, the Pirates swept for all four of their victories —as Wheelersburg’s Logan Davis at first singles shut out Ethan Hazelbaker 6-0 and 6-0, while Nathan Sylvia at second singles swept West’s Cole Tackett 6-0 and 6-1.

In doubles, the Pirates’ Alex Thomas and Preslee Etterling swept Eli Adkins and Brandon Koch in the first doubles match, while Gavin Rase and Alex Meyers — at second doubles — made it a 6-0 and 6-4 triumph over West’s Bailee Wireman and Dylan Essman.

West’s lone win was by Isaac Horner over Austin Collier in third singles — a 7-6 (7-3) and 6-2 sweep.

Unfortunately against Waverly, the Pirates’ only win was at third singles by Collier —but the Tigers forfeited that match.

Penn Morrison swept Davis (6-0 and 6-0) and Mark Stulley swept Sylvia (6-4 and 6-4) at first and second singles respectively, while Waverly swept both doubles tilts as well.

Caden Nibert and Waylan Lamerson won 6-0 and 6-2 over Thomas and Etterling, while Patrick Copple and Jaxson Poe posted a 6-2 and 6-4 win over Rase and Colson Arnold.

The annual SOC boys tennis tournament takes place on Wednesday (May 4) and Thursday (May 5) of this week — with action at the Shawnee State University courts.

The original first day of conference tournament play, on Tuesday, was rained out.

