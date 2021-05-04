Lady Trojans hang 17 in road win over Gallia

GALLIPOLIS — Monday’s offensive outburst has become somewhat of a trend for the Portsmouth Lady Trojans softball team.

In totaling 21 hits and taking advantage of three Gallia Academy errors, Portsmouth softball bested their hosts in OVC play by a score of 17-7.

Four different Lady Trojans (17-7, 10-3 OVC) had four-hit days in the winning effort, including Madison Perry, Faith Phillips, and Sydney Johnson.

Johnson and Phillips each went 4-of-5 and drove in a combined three runs, while Perry went 4-of-6 with two doubles and a pair of RBI.

Emily Cheatham, Olivia Dickerson, Perry, and Johnson each drove in two RBI. Olivia Ramey had a team-best three RBI on 3-of-6 hitting.

Kyndall Kearns drew three of Portsmouth’s six walks and scored in each time she reached base.

Phillips earned the win on the hill, allowing no earned runs despite nine hits allowed.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 0 5 0 7 0 2 3 — 17 21 3

Gallia Academy 0 0 0 1 4 2 0 — 7 9 3

W: Phillips (P), L: Barnette (GA)

