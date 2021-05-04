Panthers best East to remain unbeaten in SOC

PORTSMOUTH — Clay used a four-man pitching effort to limit the host East Tartans to three hits in their 14-1 win in SOC I play.

The victory improves the Panthers record to 13-5 and continues their unbeaten record in league games (10-0).

Carson Porginski earned the win, allowing one hit and no earned runs as the Panthers’ starting pitcher.

Evan Woods, Clay Cottle, and Jaden Jessee combined to pitch the final four innings and allow just two hits.

Woods hit cleanup and went 4-of-4 at the plate, scoring two runs and driving in another.

Mitchell King had a game-high three RBI while scoring two runs and hitting 2-of-4.

Shaden Malone and Clay Cottle both hit 3-of-4 and had an RBI in the victory. Jaden Jessee scored a game-high three runs while hitting 2-of-4 with an RBI.

Evan Balestra hit 2-of-4 with a run scored, and Noah Wright went 1-of-4 with two RBI.

East’s Ethan Rase had the Tartans’ lone RBI in the victory.

***

BOX SCORE

Clay: 5 5 0 4 0 — 14 18 1

East: 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 5

W: Carson Porginski (C), L: Kevin Billings (E)

