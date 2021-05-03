Lady Panthers top East

PORTSMOUTH — Clay earned a six inning win over East on Friday with senior Kat Cochran allowing just four Lady Tartan hits on the mound.

The Lady Panthers totaled 16 hits as a team and scored five runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to end the contest in six via the OHSAA’s run rule.

In her winning effort, Cochran struck out five, walked three East hitters, and had three earned runs.

Shaley Munion led Clay’s offensive outing with a perfect 3-of-3 day at the plate, scoring three runs with a game-best three RBI.

10 different Clay hitters reached via hit in the win, including Cochran, Megan Bazler, Kailey Ware, Loper, and McKenzie Loper who each had multi-hit days.

Kelsey Setty went 1-of-3 with two RBI for the Lady Tartans, while Grace Smith went 3-of-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

***

BOX SCORE

East: 0 1 0 3 0 0 — 4 4 1

Clay: 6 2 1 0 4 1 — 14 16 2

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Clay_Logo.jpeg

Staff Report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserve

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserve