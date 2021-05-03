Lady Trojans sweep Fairland in OVC play

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth out-scored Fairland 22-7 in their double header sweep of Fairland on Friday, improving their overall mark to 16-7 (9-3 OVC).

The Lady Trojans earned the No. 4 seed in the Division III district tournament seedings and will face the winner of No. 21 Northwest and No. 28 Piketon in a sectional final on May 14 on their home field.

Two RBI games by Katie Born and Madison Perry in game one lifted Portsmouth to a 6-5 win in game one, while Emily Cheatham and Faith Phillips had an RBI apiece.

Phillips was the winning pitcher in the first contest, while Olivia Dickerson earned the win in game two.

Six Lady Trojans had two RBI games in their 16-2 win over Fairland in game two, including Olivia Ramey, Perry, Dickerson, Born, Phillips, and Ayonna Carr.

PHS softball celebrated Carr on Friday as the Lady Trojans’ only senior as part of their Senior Day festivities.

