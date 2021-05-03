Lady Senators earn wins over Valley, Adena

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Don’t look now, but the Portsmouth West Lady Senators are winners of 9-of-10 games in the back-half of the spring season.

As the Southeast District Division III postseason brackets were announced on Sunday afternoon, the Lady Senators were seeded as the No. 11 seed and will host No. 14 seed Alexander in a sectional final on May 14.

A win would put West into the district semis with a potential matchup with No. 2-seed Ironton looming.

Wins over Valley and Adena on Friday and Saturday boosted West’s record to 13-7 (7-5 SOC II) entering the final week of the regular season.

West 15, Valley 5

West tallied 14 hits as a team, drew seven walks, and took advantage of five Lady Indian errors in their 10-run win over Valley in seven innings, Friday.

Maelynn Howell led the Lady Senators with a game-high four hits and game-high three runs scored.

Howell, Kate Rollins, Abi Boland, and Charlie Jo Howard each finished with two RBI.

Sydney McDermott and Boland both had a pair of hits, while Emma Sayre, Rollins, Kylie Osborne, Jordan Hammond, Acie Stone, and Howard had a hit apiece.

McDermott earned the win on the mound in a complete game effort, allowing six hits, two earned runs and striking out eight.

Five different Lady Indians reached via hit, including Madison Montgomery who went 2-of-3 with two RBI and a run scored.

Haley Whitt scored two of Valley’s five runs and went 1-of-3 at the plate. Addalyn Conaway and Emilie Johnson each scored a run fir Valley, as well.

Johnson was credited with the loss, despite pitching a complete game and striking out eight.

West 7, Adena 3

Maelynn Howell followed her big day at the plate on Friday with another strong performance Saturday against the Lady Warriors.

Howell went 2-of-4 with two RBI and a run scored in the four-run victory as one of two Lady Senators with multiple RBI.

Kylie Osborne went 1-of-4 and also had two RBI in the non-league win.

Emma Sayre had a hit and a run scored, Acie Stone had a hit and two runs scored a pair of runs, and Abi Boland went 2-of-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

McDermott led West on the hill in the victory, allowing just three hits, one earned run, and striking out eight Adena hitters.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_West_logo.jpg

Staff Report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserve

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserve