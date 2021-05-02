Division III, IV Southeast District softball seedings

The Southeast District Athletic Board released the 2021 softball tournament brackets for the Southeast District on Sunday.

The higher-seeded team will host each game through the district semifinals. At the district final stage, Unioto HS in Chillicothe will host the Division III district finals on May 22, while the University of Rio Grande will host both Division IV district finals on May 22.

Division III Southeast District 1

Sectional Semifinals

No. 24 Lynchburg-Clay vs. No. 25 Federal Hocking — 5/11 5:00 p.m.

No. 19 Fairland vs. No. 30 West Union — 5/11 5:00 p.m.

No. 18 Valley vs. No. 31 North Adams — 5/11 5:00 p.m.

Sectional Finals

No. 1 Wheelersburg vs. winner of No. 24 Lynchburg-Clay/No. 25 Federal Hocking — 5/14 5:00 p.m.

No. 12 Huntington vs. No. 13 Fairfield — 5/14 5:00 p.m.

No. 6 Wellston vs. winner of No. 19 Fairland/No. 30 West Union — 5/14 5:00 p.m.

No. 7 Crooksville vs. winner of No. 18 Valley/No. 31 North Adams — 5/14 5:00 p.m.

Division III Southeast District 2

Sectional Semifinals

No. 23 New Lexington vs. No. 26 Eastern Brown — 5/11 5:00 p.m.

No. 20 Oak Hill vs. No. 29 Chesapeake — 5/11 5:00 p.m.

Sectional Finals

No. 2 Ironton vs. winner of No. 23 New Lexington/No. 26 Eastern Brown — 5/14 5:00 p.m.

No. 11 Portsmouth West vs. No. 14 Alexander — 5/14 5:00 p.m.

No. 5 Adena vs. winner of No. 20 Oak Hill/No. 29 Chesapeake — 5/14 5:00 p.m.

No. 8 Southeastern vs. No. 17 Minford — 5/14 5:00 p.m.

Division III Southeast District 3

Sectional Semifinals

No. 22 Nelsonville-York vs. No. 27 South Point — 5/11 5:00 p.m.

No. 21 Northwest vs. No. 28 Piketon — 5/11 5:00 p.m.

Sectional Finals

No. 3 Westfall vs. winner of No. 22 Nelsonville-York/No. 27 South Point — 5/14 5:00 p.m.

No. 10 Zane Trace vs. No. 15 Eastern Meigs — 5/14 5:00 p.m.

No. 4 Portsmouth vs. winner of No. 21 Northwest/No. 28 Piketon — 5/14 5:00 p.m.

No. 9 Coal Grove vs. No. 16 Rock Hill — 5/14 5:00 p.m.

Division IV Southeast District 1

Sectional Semifinals

No. 16 Whiteoak vs. No. 17 Western — 5/10 5:00 p.m.

Sectional Finals

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 16 Whiteoak/No. 17 Western — 5/13 5:00 p.m.

No. 8 Belpre vs. No. 9 Green — 5/13 5:00 p.m.

No. 4 South Webster vs. No. 13 Miller — 5/13 5:00 p.m.

No. 5 Manchester vs. No. 12 Eastern Pike — 5/13 5:00 p.m.

Division IV Southeast District 2

Sectional Semifinals

No. 15 Trimble vs. No. 18 New Boston — 5/10 5:00 p.m.

No. 14 Paint Valley vs. No. 19 Sciotoville East — 5/10 5:00 p.m.

Sectional Finals

No. 2 Clay vs. winner of No. 15 Trimble/No. 18 New Boston — 5/13 5:00 p.m.

No. 7 Peebles vs. No. 10 Southern — 5/13 5:00 p.m.

No. 3 Symmes Valley vs. winner of No. 14 Paint Valley/No. 19 Sciotoville East — 5/13 5:00 p.m.

No. 6 Waterford vs. No. 11 South Gallia — 5/13 5:00 p.m.

