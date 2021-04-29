SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 29

Baseball

Clay at Ironton St. Joe, ppd.

Notre Dame at Green, ppd. to April 30

South Webster at Northwest, ppd. to May 4

Eastern at Waverly, ppd.

Western at Portsmouth, ppd.

Minford vs. Johnson Central (Ky.) in Greenup County Tournament, canceled

Wheelersburg vs. Cabell Midland (W. Va.) in Greenup County Tournament, canceled

Symmes Valley at Fairland, ppd.

Softball

Notre Dame at Clay, ppd. to May 3

Symmes Valley at New Boston, ppd. to May 6

South Webster at Northwest, ppd. to May 10

Eastern at Wheelersburg, ppd.

Lewis County (Ky.) at Portsmouth, canceled

Fairview (Ky.) at East, canceled

Logan Elm at Waverly, ppd.

