SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 29
Baseball
Clay at Ironton St. Joe, ppd.
Notre Dame at Green, ppd. to April 30
South Webster at Northwest, ppd. to May 4
Eastern at Waverly, ppd.
Western at Portsmouth, ppd.
Minford vs. Johnson Central (Ky.) in Greenup County Tournament, canceled
Wheelersburg vs. Cabell Midland (W. Va.) in Greenup County Tournament, canceled
Symmes Valley at Fairland, ppd.
Softball
Notre Dame at Clay, ppd. to May 3
Symmes Valley at New Boston, ppd. to May 6
South Webster at Northwest, ppd. to May 10
Eastern at Wheelersburg, ppd.
Lewis County (Ky.) at Portsmouth, canceled
Fairview (Ky.) at East, canceled
Logan Elm at Waverly, ppd.
Additional scores to report? Email to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com