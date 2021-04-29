Pirates post shutout on Mohawks

McDERMOTT — The Pirates made their latest point early on Wednesday.

That’s because Wheelersburg, with three first-inning runs followed by sending a dozen batters to the plate and erupting for nine second-stanza markers, rolled past the host Northwest Mohawks 13-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II softball bout.

The Pirates plated a single point in the fifth inning as well — thus enforcing the 10-run mercy rule following five full innings.

With Wheelersburg’s Wednesday win, the Pirates remain perfect atop the SOC II standings at 10-0 —part of 14-1.

The loss left Northwest with a 6-17 mark, and a 5-8 tally in the SOC II.

The Pirates sent eight batters to the dish in the opening inning —and actually amounted all three runs with two outs.

Haley Myers with one away and Macee Eaton, Sydney Skiver and Andi Jo Howard with two down all had doubles —as Myers, Eaton and Skiver scored with Eaton, Skiver and Howard hitting runners home.

Kiera Kennard was hit by a pitch in the opening two innings as well.

Myers, Eaton, Skiver, Howard and Boo Sturgill socked two hits apiece — as Eaton also mashed a three-run home run in the nine-run second, along with two-run blasts by Howard and Sturgill.

Rileigh Lang landed an RBI-single in the second, as after Sturgill’s home run made it 12-0, Sturgill scored the final run in the top of the fifth.

From the final out in the second to the last out in the fourth, Northwest pitcher Lexi Throckmorton retired seven of the eight Pirates she faced —sans a one-out fourth-inning walk to Kennard.

In the fifth, Sturgill doubled to lead off, advanced on a Myers sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jaiden Missler.

Meanwhile, the freshman thrower Howard pitched a complete-game one-hit shutout, as she faced 16 Mohawk batters and struck out half (eight).

She didn’t walk a Mohawk, as Alison Throckmorton singled in the fifth for Northwest’s only basehit.

She then reached second on a sacrifice bunt, but was left stranded there to end the game.

The only other Mohawk baserunner was Lexi Throckmorton, who reached on an error in the initial at-bat, but was picked off by Howard at first base.

Wheelersburg will host Minford on Friday for another SOC II tilt.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Wheelersburg_Logo-17.jpeg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved