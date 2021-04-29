Jeeps pickup non-league wins over Bobcats, Cavs

SOUTH WEBSTER — Two in a two-day span for the South Webster Jeeps baseball team.

Wins over Division IV opponent Green and Division I Chillicothe raised the Jeeps’ overall record to 7-12 as they — and all teams in Ohio — prepare for the upcoming postseason.

South Webster 12, Green 1

In their win over the Bobcats in five innings, the Jeeps took advantage of seven Green errors while their pitching held them to just four hits.

Six different Jeeps picked up a hit in the win, including Cam Carpenter who went 2-of-4 and scored three of SW’s runs.

Carpenter got the start and the win for SW, allowing each of Green’s four hits. Nathaniel Brannigan took the loss as Green’s starting pitcher.

Green OFF:

Nathaniel Brannigan 1-2

Austin Ray 1-2

Braxton Conschafsky 1-1

Wiley Sanders 1-3

South Webster OFF:

Aidan Andrews 1-4 (R)

Cam Carpenter 2-4 (3 R, RBI)

Robert Martin 1-1 (2 R, 2 RBI)

Trae Zimmerman 1-3 (R, RBI)

Billy Jones 1-3 (2 R, 2B)

Gavin Baker 1-2 (2 R, RBI)

South Webster 5, Chillicothe 2

CHILLICOTHE — South Webster sophomore Robert Martin pitched well in his first trip to Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium — the home of the annual Division IV district tournaments the Jeeps hope to compete in this postseason.

Martin pitched a complete game and allowed just four hits and struck out eight in the Jeeps’ 5-2 win over Chillicothe.

South Webster tallied 11 hits, including multi-hit days by Riley Cook, Aidan Andrews, and Trae Zimmerman.

Cook had two doubles as part of his three hits as well as driving in a game-best two RBI.

South Webster OFF:

Aidan Andrews 2-4 (R)

Cam Carpenter 1-4 (2B, RBI)

Robert Martin 1-3

Trae Zimmerman 2-4 (2 R)

Riley Cook 3-4 (2 2B, 2 RBI)

Jaren Lower (R, RBI)

Billy Jones 1-3 (2B, RBI)

Gavin Baker 1-3 (R)

Chillicothe OFF:

Seymour 1-2

Butler 1-3

Cain 1-3

Mankin 1-3

