Pirates win 2 more SOC tennis tilts

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg High School boys tennis team is trying to finish strong in the Southern Ohio Conference —and took two more steps on Tuesday and Wednesday with wins over smaller schools New Boston and Clay.

On Tuesday, the Pirates —playing only three singles matches due to host Glenwood with no doubles teams — pitched a 5-0 shutout.

On Wednesday, with Clay coming to Wheelersburg for the Pirates’ final home match of the spring, the Pirates posted a 4-1 victory over the Panthers — losing only at second doubles (6-4 and 6-3) to Clay’s Liam Garrison and Cullen Payne.

The two wins, after another 5-0 victory over Valley on Monday, moved the Pirates to now 11-2 —and to 8-2 inside the SOC.

Wheelersburg’s lone losses are to Waverly and Minford, as the Pirates’ return match at Waverly on Thursday was rained out —and rescheduled for Monday (May 3).

Against New Boston, Alex Thomas at first singles (7-5, 6-0), Nathan Sylvia at second singles (6-0, 6-0) and Austin Collier at third singles (6-1, 6-0) all claimed straight-set sweeps —with the Tigers tallying triumphs in only a half-dozen games.

Since New Boston doesn’t have doubles teams, the Tigers forfeited those contests to the Pirates.

The Pirates doubles teams split with the Panthers on Wednesday —as Thomas and Preslee Etterling stepped out of their regular singles competition and teamed to win at first doubles 7-5 and 6-1.

They defeated Clay’s Hailey Arnett and Ethan Jones.

Garrison and Payne swept Wheelersburg’s Bryson Billiter and Taylor Hamm 6-3 and 6-4 at second doubles.

The Pirates pitched straight-set sweeps in the three singles matches —including senior Logan Davis delivering a 6-0 and 6-0 first-singles shutout over Clay’s Bobby Deal.

Sylvia swept Landon Thomas at second singles 6-4 and 6-3, while Collier captured a 6-3 and 7-5 third-singles sweep over Clay’s Marshall Thornton.

Wheelersburg will travel to West for Friday’s SOC makeup affair — with first serves set for 4:30 p.m.

The annual SOC boys tennis tournament takes place on Tuesday (May 4) and Wednesday (May 5) of next week — with action at the Shawnee State University courts.

