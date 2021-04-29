Lady Tartans top Western in SOC I play

SCIOTOVILLE — A sixth-inning rally lifted the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans to a 7-6 win over visiting Western in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

The victory avenges a loss the Lady Tartans suffered to Western in Latham and gives them their first win of the 2021 season (1-10, 1-9 SOC I).

RBI singles by Mia Caldwell and Sydnee O’Conner in their two-run sixth helped give East the game’s final lead. O’Connor finished with a team-high three RBI — one each during the third, fourth and sixth innings.

Caldwell went 2-of-3 at the plate from East’s leadoff hitting position, while Brooklyn Price also went 2-of-3 with an RBI.

Grace Smith had a sacrifice RBI, Felicia Smith had a hit during the fourth inning, and Kelsey Setty had a single and scored a run in the victory.

BOX SCORE

Western: 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 — 6 5 0

East: 0 1 2 2 0 2 X — 7 7 0

W: Peyton Johnson (E), L: Ware (W)

