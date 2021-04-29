Indians coast to win over Eastern

BEAVER — Three Valley Indian pitchers combined to help guide them to a 7-1 road win over Eastern in SOC II play on Wednesday.

Christopher Queen got the start on the hill and earned the victory, allowing five hits and no earned runs in his four innings pitched on 50 tosses.

Carter Nickel took over in relief and allowed two hits in two innings while striking out three before Hunter Edwards pitched the seventh and allowed a single hit. The trio combined for seven strikeouts.

From the 3-hole, Edwards went 3-of-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Breckon Williams went 3-of-4 and scored a game-high three runs while driving in one.

George Arnett also had two RBI in the victory despite an 0-for-3 day at the plate.

Andrew Andronis had a couple of hits by going 2-of-5 with two runs scored, while Chase Morrow finished 2-of-4.

Wesley Holbrook had an RBI walk with the bases loaded, and Colt Buckle scored one of Valley’s seven runs.

BOX SCORE

Valley: 1 0 1 0 3 2 0 — 7 10 1

Eastern: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 8 5

W: Queen (V), L: Morton (E)

Staff Report

