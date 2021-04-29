West’s McDermott records career-high Ks

WEST PORTSMOUTH — 17 of the 21 outs recorded in the Portsmouth West Lady Senators 8-0 win over Minford on Wednesday were strikeouts.

That mark for sophomore Sydney McDermott was a career-high and improved West’s overall record to 11-7 (6-5 SOC II).

At the plate, West posted a pair of four-run innings in the third and fourth frames while totaling 13 hits in the victory.

Six different Lady Senators had two-hit days, including McDermott, Maelynn Howell, Kate Rollins, Abi Boland, Jordan Hammond, and Acie Stone.

McDermott drove in a game-best three RBI, while Hammon had a pair of RBI.

Emma Sayre, Howell, and Kate Rollins had one RBI apiece.

Harley Lute, Lorelei Martin, and Paige Martin had a hit apiece in the Lady Falcons’ (7-9, 6-7 SOC II) offensive effort.

BOX SCORE

Minford: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 3

Portsmouth West: 0 0 4 4 0 0 X — 8 13 2

W: McDermott (W), L: Lute (M)

Staff Report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

