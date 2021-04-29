Falcons best Senators in weather-shortened game

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Mother nature couldn’t be prevented on Wednesday, including on the ‘West Side’ of Portsmouth.

The Minford Falcons jumped out to a 10-1 lead over the host West Senators through the game’s first two and a half innings, eventually winning 10-4 when the game was called in the top of the sixth inning due to weather.

The Falcons benefited from five Senator errors while committing none themselves.

Adam Crank (2-4) and Matthew Risner (2-3) had multi-hit days as part of the Falcons seven total hits.

West had eight hits on the day, one each by Steven Sadler, Luke Howard, Luke Bradford, Jacob Davis, Tanner Cantrell, and Evan Whitt.

Bradford drove in a team-high two RBI and got the start of the mound for the Senators, was credited with the loss.

Grant Wheeler went 1-of-4 and was one of two Falcons with two RBI, along with Levi Coriell who also went 1-of-4.

Noah Martin earned the win on the hill for Minford, allowing eight hits, four earned runs, and walking four.

BOX SCORE

Minford: 1 6 3 0 0 0 — 10 7 0

Portsmouth West: 1 0 3 0 0 X — 4 6 5

W: Martin (M), L: Bradford (W)

Staff Report

