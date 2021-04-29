Posted on by

Falcon tennis celebrates Senior Day


Staff Report

The Minford boys tennis team honored seniors Teegan Clarkson (center left) and Sam Wiehle (center right) prior to their match versus Portsmouth West on Tuesday.

MINFORD — Ahead of next week’s Southern Ohio Conference boys tennis tournament, the Minford Falcons hosted and defeated Portsmouth West by a team score of 4-1.

The Falcons also celebrated seniors Teegan Clarkson and Sam Wiehle as part of their Senior Day festivities on their home courts.

Minford 4, Portsmouth West 1

Singles

Sam Wiehle (M) d. Ethan Hazelbaker (W) (6-3, 6-3)

Charlie Neal (M) d. Cole Tackett (W) (6-0, 6-0)

Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Isaac Horner (W) (6-0, 6-3)

Doubles

Eli Adkins, Brandon Koch (W) d. Matthew Justice, Dillon Osborne (M) (6-2, 6-2)

Teegan Clarkson, Kaden Kelley (M) d. Eli Tilley, Luke Wroten (W) (6-1, 6-0)

