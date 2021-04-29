Falcon tennis celebrates Senior Day

MINFORD — Ahead of next week’s Southern Ohio Conference boys tennis tournament, the Minford Falcons hosted and defeated Portsmouth West by a team score of 4-1.
The Falcons also celebrated seniors Teegan Clarkson and Sam Wiehle as part of their Senior Day festivities on their home courts.
Minford 4, Portsmouth West 1
Singles
Sam Wiehle (M) d. Ethan Hazelbaker (W) (6-3, 6-3)
Charlie Neal (M) d. Cole Tackett (W) (6-0, 6-0)
Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Isaac Horner (W) (6-0, 6-3)
Doubles
Eli Adkins, Brandon Koch (W) d. Matthew Justice, Dillon Osborne (M) (6-2, 6-2)
Teegan Clarkson, Kaden Kelley (M) d. Eli Tilley, Luke Wroten (W) (6-1, 6-0)
