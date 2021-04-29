Falcon tennis celebrates Senior Day

MINFORD — Ahead of next week’s Southern Ohio Conference boys tennis tournament, the Minford Falcons hosted and defeated Portsmouth West by a team score of 4-1.

The Falcons also celebrated seniors Teegan Clarkson and Sam Wiehle as part of their Senior Day festivities on their home courts.

Minford 4, Portsmouth West 1

Singles

Sam Wiehle (M) d. Ethan Hazelbaker (W) (6-3, 6-3)

Charlie Neal (M) d. Cole Tackett (W) (6-0, 6-0)

Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Isaac Horner (W) (6-0, 6-3)

Doubles

Eli Adkins, Brandon Koch (W) d. Matthew Justice, Dillon Osborne (M) (6-2, 6-2)

Teegan Clarkson, Kaden Kelley (M) d. Eli Tilley, Luke Wroten (W) (6-1, 6-0)

The Minford boys tennis team honored seniors Teegan Clarkson (center left) and Sam Wiehle (center right) prior to their match versus Portsmouth West on Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Minford-senior-day-pic.jpg The Minford boys tennis team honored seniors Teegan Clarkson (center left) and Sam Wiehle (center right) prior to their match versus Portsmouth West on Tuesday. Submitted photo

Staff Report

