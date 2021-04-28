SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 28
Baseball
Ironton 12, Portsmouth 4
Wheelersburg 8, Northwest 0
Valley 7, Eastern 1
South Webster 5, Chillicothe 2
Clay 9, Ironton St. Joe 3
Waverly 2, Oak Hill 1
Softball
Ironton 3, Portsmouth 0
Wheelersburg at Northwest
Portsmouth West 8, Minford 0
Eastern 6, Valley 5
Notre Dame 16, New Boston 0
Symmes Valley 7, Green 6
East 7, Western 6
Waverly 10, Oak Hill 1
Gallia Academy 19, Rock Hill 11
Fairland 4, Chesapeake 0
Coal Grove 18, South Point 3
