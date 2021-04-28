SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 28

Baseball

Ironton 12, Portsmouth 4

Wheelersburg 8, Northwest 0

Valley 7, Eastern 1

South Webster 5, Chillicothe 2

Clay 9, Ironton St. Joe 3

Waverly 2, Oak Hill 1

Softball

Ironton 3, Portsmouth 0

Wheelersburg at Northwest

Portsmouth West 8, Minford 0

Eastern 6, Valley 5

Notre Dame 16, New Boston 0

Symmes Valley 7, Green 6

East 7, Western 6

Waverly 10, Oak Hill 1

Gallia Academy 19, Rock Hill 11

Fairland 4, Chesapeake 0

Coal Grove 18, South Point 3

Additional scores to report? Email to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com