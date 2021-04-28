Senators roll to victory over McClain at VA

CHILLICOTHE — The Portsmouth West Senators poured it on in a non-league win over McClain, besting the Tigers 17-3 at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium.

The Senators tallied 10 hits and drew nine walks in the win, including multi-hit performances by Luke Bradford and Caleb Hazelbaker.

Bradford drove-in a game-high three RBI, while Hazelbaker had a pair of RBI. Both Bradford and Hazelbaker scored three runs apiece in their five plate appearances.

Luke Howard earned the win for the Senators, allowing just one hit and no earned runs in two complete innings pitched.

West improves to 8-8 with the win.

***

BOX SCORE

West: 1 6 0 3 7 — 17 10 2

McClain: 1 0 0 2 0 — 3 2 2

W: Luke Howard (W), L: Wes Potts (M)

West Pitching

Luke Howard 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 4Ks, 0BB

Luke Bradford 1.1 IP, 0H, 0ER

Jacob Davis 1.2 IP, 1H, 0 ER

West hitting

Steven Sadler 1-4, 2R, BB

Luke Howard 1-3, 2R, RBI

Luke Bradford 2-4, 3R, 3RBI

Caleb Hazelbaker 2-4, 3R, 2RBI

Jacob Davis 1-3, R, RBI

Trenton Fike 0-0, 2BB, RBI

Jacob Tipton 1-2, 2R

Jared Opperman 0-1, R, RBI

Eli Sayre 0-1, R, RBI

Rodney Moore 1-1, RBI

Evan Whitt 1-2, 2R, 2BB, RBI

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_West-logo-_-baseball-4.jpg

Staff Report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved