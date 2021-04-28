Senators roll to victory over McClain at VA

CHILLICOTHE — The Portsmouth West Senators poured it on in a non-league win over McClain, besting the Tigers 17-3 at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium.
The Senators tallied 10 hits and drew nine walks in the win, including multi-hit performances by Luke Bradford and Caleb Hazelbaker.
Bradford drove-in a game-high three RBI, while Hazelbaker had a pair of RBI. Both Bradford and Hazelbaker scored three runs apiece in their five plate appearances.
Luke Howard earned the win for the Senators, allowing just one hit and no earned runs in two complete innings pitched.
West improves to 8-8 with the win.
***
BOX SCORE
West: 1 6 0 3 7 — 17 10 2
McClain: 1 0 0 2 0 — 3 2 2
W: Luke Howard (W), L: Wes Potts (M)
West Pitching
Luke Howard 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 4Ks, 0BB
Luke Bradford 1.1 IP, 0H, 0ER
Jacob Davis 1.2 IP, 1H, 0 ER
West hitting
Steven Sadler 1-4, 2R, BB
Luke Howard 1-3, 2R, RBI
Luke Bradford 2-4, 3R, 3RBI
Caleb Hazelbaker 2-4, 3R, 2RBI
Jacob Davis 1-3, R, RBI
Trenton Fike 0-0, 2BB, RBI
Jacob Tipton 1-2, 2R
Jared Opperman 0-1, R, RBI
Eli Sayre 0-1, R, RBI
Rodney Moore 1-1, RBI
Evan Whitt 1-2, 2R, 2BB, RBI
