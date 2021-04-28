Trojans earn shutout win over Titans

PORTSMOUTH — Runs were few and far between in the Portsmouth Trojans’ short road trip to face Notre Dame on Tuesday.

In fact, Portsmouth’s lone run scored was the game’s only run, as the Trojans defeated the Titans 1-0 in non-league play.

Portsmouth improves to 9-7 with the victory, while Notre Dame falls to 9-7.

Drew Roe scored the game’s only run, going 1-of-3 at the plate with a walk drawn.

The Trojans drew five walks as a team in the win. Tyler Duncan went 2-of-4 as his two hits were a game-high.

Zach Roth went 1-of-3, while Michael Duncan finished 1-of-2 with a walk drawn.

