Five Indians have multi-hit days in win over Huntington

CHILLICOTHE — Valley did their scoring in bunches on Tuesday, besting host Huntington 10-4 in a non-league contest.

The victory over the Huntsmen improves the Indians’ record to 10-6 overall as they remain unbeaten in games against Division IV opponents (4-0).

From the leadoff position, Valley senior Andrew Andronis had a game-best three RBI on 2-of-5 hitting with a pair of runs scored.

Breckon Williams went 2-of-4 behind Andronis, scoring two runs as well and driving in a run.

Hunter Edwards had a game-high three hits in five at-bats with an RBI during the six-run win.

Austin McIntosh finished 2-of-5 with a run scored, while Colt Buckle went 2-of-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Chase Morrow, Carter Nickel, and Jace Copley added to the Indians’ 14-hit total with a hit apiece/

Sophomore George Arnett allowed just five hits and two earned runs in six innings in a winning effort. Christopher Queen secured the game’s final three outs, allowing one hit and finishing the victory on 20 pitches in the seventh.

BOX SCORE

Valley: 0 0 2 0 5 0 3 — 10 14 2

Huntington: 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 — 4 6 8

W: Arnett (V), L: Free (H)

Staff Report

