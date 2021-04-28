Mohawk men, ‘Burg girls take Northwest team titles

McDERMOTT — It’s become old hat for the Northwest Mohawk boys and the Wheelersburg Pirate girls.

Another track and field invitational meet, another team championship.

And, in addition, there’s more meet medalist honors for both Northwest senior Caleb Scoggins and Wheelersburg senior Lauren Jolly.

In what was more of the same solid invitational action on a summery Tuesday evening, this time as part of the annual Mohawk Invitational Classic at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field, the Mohawk men — by a mere dozen points — made it a victory in their host meet.

For the Lady Pirates, which cut through the rain in winning South Webster’s invitational on Saturday, dealt with nothing except spring sunshine and some humidity three days later — rolling to the girls team championship over runner-up and host Northwest.

Of the 15 boys teams which scored points on Tuesday, Northwest was the winner with 126-and-a-half —just a dozen (114.5) ahead of runner-up Coal Grove.

Portsmouth, one of three Ohio Valley Conference clubs at the Southern Ohio Conference-heavy meet, placed third with 88-and-a-half points — with Valley (62), Wheelersburg (59) and Minford (52) all in a crowded field of fourth-thru-sixth place finishers.

The Lady Pirates, conversely, ran away with the team title in amassing 184 points —after scoring 179 in the nine-team invitational at South Webster.

There were twice as many ladies clubs (17) at Northwest, as the host Lady Mohawks muscled 112-and-a-half points for runner-up honors.

Scoggins and Jolly also completed individual with team sweeps for the Mohawks and Lady Pirates, as Jolly just edged out Northwest senior Haidyn Wamsley for the girls high-point award.

Despite finishing runner-up to Wamsley in the 100m hurdles and long jump, and with Wamsley winning the high jump as well, Jolly’s victories in the 200m dash and 300m hurdles —combined with Wamsley tying for third in the pole vault — had her ahead by a razor-thin .5 of an entire point.

Jolly amounted 36 points, while Wamsley was right at 35.5.

For the boys, Scoggins once again showcased himself heavily in sprints —winning the 400m dash championship and placing third in both sprint events (100m and 200m dashes) —while he ran the third leg for the Mohawks’ victorious 4x200m relay team.

In fact, that two-lap relay foursome of Scoggins, fellow seniors Brycen Carver and Travis Prose and junior Brayden Campbell captured a new Northwest school record in a minute and 34 seconds.

Northwest’s boys also won the distance relays of the opening 4x800m (Mason Breech, Kailan Marshall, Josh Shope and Landen Smith) and the closing 4x400m (Carver, Shope, Smith and Gabe Morrell) —as Smith won the mile, Scoggins the one-lap 400m, and Shope the two-lap 800m.

Minford had a trio of winners with senior Drew Skaggs in the 110m high hurdles, sophomore Luke Rader in the long jump, and senior standout Dutch Byrd in the two mile.

Valley had a pair of winners with senior Ryan Benjamin in the shot put and sophomore Ty Perkins in the 300m hurdles, while New Boston senior De’Von Jones swept the 100m and 200m dashes for all 20 of the Tigers’ points.

Other Scioto County boys winners were Portsmouth’s all-underclassmen 4x100m relay team of juniors Dante Hamrick and Amare Johnson, sophomore Beau Hammond and freshman anchor Devon Lattimore — and Green standout senior Ethan Huffman in the high jump.

Coal Grove gained two victories — Ben Compliment in the discus throw and Landon Roberts in the pole vault.

For the girls, in addition to Jolly’s two triumphs in the 200m dash and 300m hurdles, the Lady Pirates pretty much dominated the sprints, sprint relays and throwing events.

Bella Miller, a freshman, won the 100m dash —while Wheelersburg won the 4x100m and 4x200m relays, with Miller as part both along with junior Josie Nchinda and sophomoe Grace Charles.

Maddie Gill ran the opening leg of the 4x200m, followed by freshman Alyssa Steward in the 4x100m.

Wheelersburg’s Justus Steward in the disc and Karley Kouns in the shot were those throwing-event winners, as they placed vice-versa in the opposite events.

While Wamsley won the high jump, long jump and 100m hurdles, the Lady Mohawks swept the distance relays — the opening 4x800m and the closing 4x400m.

The 4x800m quartet consisted of Reagan Lewis, Kodi Burton, Katie Arguetta and Brooke Shope — while Shope, sophomores Jasmine Bowen and Marie Prose and junior anchor Ava Jenkins made up the 4x400m unit.

Portsmouth’s pair of winners were Arianna Thomas in the 400m dash and Heavon Jordan in the pole vault, while Minford sophomore Junie Allen swept the one-mile and two-mile runs.

Eastern’s excellent distance runner, junior Abby Cochenour, was runner-up to Allen in the mile and champion of the girls 800m.

For a complete list of results, please see www.baumspage.com.

Wheelersburg’s Karley Kouns was the runner-up in the girls discus throw as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_NW-Invite-Burg-Kouns-discus-.jpg Wheelersburg’s Karley Kouns was the runner-up in the girls discus throw as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Valley senior Ryan Benjamin, with a throw of 54 feet and 11 inches, captured the championship of the boys shot put as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_NW-Invite-Valley-Benjamin-shot-put.jpg Valley senior Ryan Benjamin, with a throw of 54 feet and 11 inches, captured the championship of the boys shot put as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Portsmouth senior Heavon Jordan captured the championship of the girls pole vault as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_NW-Invite-PHS-Jordan-PV.jpg Portsmouth senior Heavon Jordan captured the championship of the girls pole vault as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Northwest’s Haidyn Wamsley (left) battles Wheelersburg’s Lauren Jolly (right) in the girls 100m hurdles championship race as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational Classic at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_NW-Invite-100m-girls-hurdles.jpg Northwest’s Haidyn Wamsley (left) battles Wheelersburg’s Lauren Jolly (right) in the girls 100m hurdles championship race as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational Classic at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Northwest’s Landen Smith (front) takes the handoff from teammate Josh Shope (back) as the Mohawks went on to capture the boys 4x800m relay championship as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational Classic at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_NW-Invite-NW-4x800m.jpg Northwest’s Landen Smith (front) takes the handoff from teammate Josh Shope (back) as the Mohawks went on to capture the boys 4x800m relay championship as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational Classic at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

