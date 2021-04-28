Valley blanks Redstreaks, 12-0

LUCASVILLE — This time against the Redstreaks, the onslaught was much easier for the Valley Indians to dish out.

That’s because the young Indians, thanks to scoring at least two runs apiece in all four of their at-bats, posted a 12-0 shutout against visiting Piketon on Tuesday in a non-league softball bout.

The senior-less Indians, in fact, evened their record to 7-7 —and completed a season sweep of likewise young Piketon, as Valley won at the Redstreaks 5-4 in a previous matchup on April 8.

On Tuesday, Valley scored three opening-inning runs and batted around, broke the game open for five more markers in sending 11 batters to the plate in the second stanza, and added two more counters apiece in innings three and four.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

In scoring their first three runs, the Indians combined four walks and a pair of Piketon errors — as Emilie Johnson, Olivia Hilton and Haley Whitt all scored in opening up a 3-0 advantage.

Johnson and Hilton had three runs scored — crossing in the first, second and fourth frames — as Addalyn Conaway and Baylee Yarnell both scored in the second and third, while Madison Montgomery managed a run in the second.

Johnson reached base four times with a pair of walks, a second-inning double and a fourth-inning single, while Hilton had two singles and Whitt led the way with three.

Conaway and Yarnell both singled in the second inning, while Taylor Cunningham and Karsyn Davis delivered singles in the third.

For Johnson, that was more than enough run support for Valley’s freshman pitcher, who tossed a complete-game six-strikeout shutout.

The only Redstreak runners were Jazz Lamerson who singled with two outs in the first, Kaylee Maynard who walked with one away in the second, Taylor Williams who singled with two outs in the fourth, and finally Jasmine Roberts who reached on an error but was caught stealing second in the fifth.

The first pair of Piketon runners reached second base but were left stranded there, as Williams was left at first in the fourth.

