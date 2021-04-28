Clay’s D remains key

PORTSMOUTH — Clay High School’s Carol Vice Field has seen its host Lady Panthers secure two key wins over Division IV opponents so far this week.

They’ll go for another on Thursday.

In defeating visiting Symmes Valley and South Webster 8-4 and 3-2 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, Clay indeed kept itself alive in their defense of the SOC I league championship, and also helps their positioning for the upcoming Division IV district seeding.

In the win over the Lady Vikings, Clay’s hitting combined for 11 hits and scored four first inning runs to take an early advantage.

Their defense did just enough to get the win, including a game-ending double play that spoiled a potential Symmes Valley seventh inning rally.

Although they committed three errors in the field on Monday, they sured things up a day later and committed none in their narrow victory over the Lady Jeeps.

Clay (16-4, 9-1 SOC I) also held South Webster’s offense scoreless after their two-run first inning, giving up a total of four hits.

An RBI sac fly by Shae Edgington in the second inning gave Clay its’ first run against the Lady Jeeps, before Jordyn Mathias would tie things up with a sac fly RBI of her own in the fifth.

Mathias finished 2-of-2 at the plate and also had the go-ahead RBI in the sixth, giving the Lady Panthers a win against a strong D4 opponent.

Both wins on the mound were credited to junior Preslee Lutz who raised her record to 15-4 in two complete game efforts.

Heading into Thursday’s meeting with nearby rival Notre Dame on their home field, Lady Panthers coach Jason Gearhart commented how important his team’s defense would be if they hope to hand the unbeaten Lady Titans their first loss.

“Main key is defense, and keep swinging,” Gearhart said. “We’ve been taking a lot of batting practice to try and match what Notre Dame has. Keep suring up our defense, run the bases better. We’ve got to keep improving and plugging away at everything we do, but it all comes back to defense.”

In their first meeting on April 19, Notre Dame (13-0, 8-0 SOC I) won easily 15-0 in five innings — a game in which Clay committed eight errors in the field and had one hit off ND’s Gwen Sparks.

If defense wins championships, then Clay will need its defense on Thursday to remain in contention for another league championship.

***

BOX SCORES

Symmes Valley: 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 — 4 7 3

Clay: 4 0 2 2 0 0 X — 8 11 3

W: Lutz (C), L: Mart (SV)

Pitching

Lutz 7IP, 8Ks, 0BB, 3ER

Clay hitting

Kat Cochran 1-3, R

Shae Edgington 0-2, R

Megan Bazler 3-4, 2B, 3R, RBI, SB

Shaley Munion 2-3, R, 3RBI

Preslee Lutz 2-3, R, RBI

Kailey Ware 1-3, R, 2B

Jordyn Mathias 1-3, 3B, 2RBI

McKenzie Loper 1-3, SB

South Webster: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 4 2

Clay: 0 1 0 0 1 1 X — 3 5 0

W: Lutz (C), L: Messer (SW)

Pitching

Messer 6IP, 2K, 2BB, 3ER

Lutz 7IP, 6Ks, 4BB, 2ER

SW hitting

Skylar Zimmerman 0-2, 2BB, R

Emma Bailey 1-2, R

Bella Claxon 1-3, 2RBI

Rylee McGraw 1-3, 2B, SB

Lexie Smith 1-1

Clay hitting

Shae Edgington 0-2, RBI sac fly

Shaley Munion 1-3, R

Preslee Lutz 0-2, 2BB, R

Jordyn Mathias 2-2, 2RBI, RBI sac fly

Katie Fife 1-3, R

McKenzie Loper 1-3

Clay senior Kat Cochran (3) fields from her shortstop position during their 8-4 win over Symmes Valley at Carol Vice Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_6112.jpg Clay senior Kat Cochran (3) fields from her shortstop position during their 8-4 win over Symmes Valley at Carol Vice Field. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Clay junior Preslee Lutz (14) delivers a pitch during the Lady Panthers’ 8-4 home win over Symmes Valley in SOC I play on Monday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_6121.jpg Clay junior Preslee Lutz (14) delivers a pitch during the Lady Panthers’ 8-4 home win over Symmes Valley in SOC I play on Monday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Lady Panthers look to meeting with ND after pair of D4 victories

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved