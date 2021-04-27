SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 27
Baseball
Portsmouth 1, Notre Dame 0
South Webster 12, Green 1
West vs. McClain (at VA)
Valley 10, Huntington 4
East at Rose Hill
Waverly 9, Washington Court House 7
Gallia Academy 3, Vinton County 2
Softball
Clay 3, South Webster 2
Northwest at Adena
Valley 12, Piketon 0
Waverly 12, Eastern 2
Symmes Valley at Point Pleasant (WV)
Western at McClain
Gallia Academy 10, Jackson 0
Additional scores to report? Email to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com