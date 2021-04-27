Jeeps’ offense carries load in win over Eastern

SOUTH WEBSTER — A nine-run first inning helped the South Webster Jeeps set the tone in their 16-6 win over Eastern in SOC II play.

Each of the Jeeps’ nine bats in their lineup reached by hit, including Robert Martin, Trae Zimmerman, and Gavin Baker who had three hits apiece. Martin had a game-best three RBI and scored twice as well.

Aidan Andrews went 2-of-3 with a team-best three runs scored and a pair of RBI.

Riley Cook also had two hits, going 2-of-4 with a run and an RBI.

Cam Carpenter, Jaren Lower, Billy Jones, and Isaiah Ruth each had a hit in the victory.

Carpenter also earned the win on the mound, throwing two innings of relief work and allowing no earned runs.

BOX SCORE

Eastern: 0 4 0 1 1 0 — 6 7 4

South Webster: 9 1 1 1 1 3 — 16 17 3

W: Cam Carpenter (SW), L: Overby (E)

Staff Report

