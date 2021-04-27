Lineup consistent in Lady Jeeps win over Eastern

SOUTH WEBSTER — Each player 1-through-9 in South Webster’s lineup reached via hit in their 10-0 win over Eastern on Monday, making for a rather efficient day at the office.

Bri Claxon, Skylar Zimmerman, Emma Bailey, and Riley Raynard each had a team-high three hits in their team’s 18-hit effort.

Zimmerman and Bailey both drove in a game-high four RBI.

Raynard scored three runs, while Claxon, Zimmerman, and Bailey scored two runs a piece.

Bella Claxon hit cleanup and had an efficient day as well, going 2-of-3 with two RBI.

Gwen Messer, Ashlee Spence, Rylee McGraw, and Rease hall all had one hit on three plate appearances.

Messer got the win on a near no-hit bid, allowing just one Lady Eagle hitter to reach and allowing just one walk.

BOX SCORE

Eastern: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1

South Webster: 2 3 0 4 1 — 10 18 0

W: Messer (SW)

Staff Report

