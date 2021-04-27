Walk-off win for West

WEST PORTSMOUTH — West sophomore Sydney McDermott simply got it done on Monday — in walk-off fashion and on the mound.

McDermott’s hits put in play in both the first and seventh inning resulted in each of the Lady Senators runs in their 3-1 win over Northwest on Monday in SOC II play.

Her seventh inning single to left field scored Emma Sayre and Maelynn Howell to give the Lady Senators’ the walk off victory, and her first inning knock that allowed her to reach via error scored the game’s early tying run in Kate Rollins.

McDermott allowed just three hits, one earned run, and walked none in the complete game victory. The sophomore’s most impressive number is likely the number of hitters she retired via strikeout which was 15 on 112 pitches.

Lexi Throckmorton got the start for Northwest on the mound, allowing 10 hits, two earned runs and totaling eight Ks.

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 2

Portsmouth West: 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 3 10 4

W: Sydney McDermott (W), L: Lexi Throckmorton (NW)

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

