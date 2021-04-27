Pirates win 2 more tennis matches

WHEELERSBURG — With a close encounter out of conference, and a sweep inside the league, the Wheelersburg High School boys tennis team posted two more victories within the past week.

On Friday, in a non-league match against visiting Portsmouth, the Pirates captured three singles triumphs against a pair of double defeats —winning that contest 3-2 after taking the first matchup against Portsmouth via 4-1 count.

On Monday, the Pirates pitched their second 5-0 sweep of the Valley Indians this season — as Wheelersburg’s wins raised its record to now 9-3, and 6-2 inside the SOC.

Against the Trojans, Logan Davis at first singles (6-1, 6-0), Alex Thomas at second singles (6-0, 6-2) and Nathan Sylvia (6-0, 6-1) at third singles swept their matches in straight sets —with Portsmouth posting wins in only four games.

But the Trojans did gain a sweep this time in the doubles duels, as Gavin Rase and Austin Collier of Wheelersburg lost at first doubles 7-5 and 6-3 — while Taylor Hamm and Alex Meyers did the same at second doubles 7-6 (7-2) and 6-3.

In the initial meeting against Portsmouth on April 16, Sylvia and Collier combined to win at first doubles in three sets —claiming a 6-2, 6-7 and 6-2 victory.

Against Valley, all five Pirates wins were straight-set sweeps —including Davis at first singles (6-1, 6-0), Sylvia at second singles (6-1, 6-0) and Collier at third singles (7-6, 6-2).

Thomas and Preslee Etterling amounted a 6-0 and 6-3 sweep at first doubles, while Rase and Meyers did the same at second doubles with a 6-2 and 6-3 count.

Wheelersburg's Preslee Etterling returns a hit ball during a Pirates' boys tennis match earlier this season.

