Lady Bobcats pickup pair of SOC wins

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Lady Bobcats secured a pair of SOC I wins over New Boston and Western on Friday and Monday, respectively.

The pair of wins sandwiched a non-league loss to Valley on Saturday, bringing Green’s overall mark to 7-8 (5-3 SOC).

Green 8, New Boston 4

A six-run third inning helped Green overcome an early 2-0 deficit to the Lady Tigers as the Lady Bobcats collected 15 hits as a team.

Kaylee Blankenship and Kame Sweeney each had two RBI in the victory. Blankenship went a perfect 3-of-3 from the No. 5 batting position, while Sweeney went 2-of-4.

Emily Brady and Ava Jenkins each scored two runs.

Gracie Daniels earned the win on the mound after three innings of work after allowing just three hits. Brady took over in relief for the final four innings and allowed just one earned run and four hits.

NB’s Shelby Easter went 3-of-3 and had one RBI to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate. Dylan O’Rourke drove in a team-high two RBI for NB on 1-of-2 hitting.

Green 13, Western 3

Ava Jenkins and Kasey Kimbler’s big offensive days helped pace the Green Lady Bobcats on Monday as the pair combined for seven RBI in a 13-3 win over Western in SOC I play.

Jenkins went 4-of-5 with a game-high four RBI and scored two runs as one of five Lady Bobcats to score two runs.

Emily Brady went 3-of-5 and scored two runs, Kame Sweeney scored two runs, Kailyn Neal also went 2-of-3 with two runs, and Charli Blevins went 2-of-4 with two runs scored.

Brady pitched a complete game in the six inning victory, allowing just four hits, one earned run, and striking out three Lady Indian hitters.

Staff Report

