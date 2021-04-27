Bobcats blank Indians

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Green seniors Levi Singleton and Wiley Sanders — and the Bobcats’ defense — did their part in Monday’s shutout win over visiting Western.

The senior duo combined for five full innings pitched and allowed just two hits, no walks, and struck out 10 Indian hitters in the 10-0 decision that improved Green’s overall record to 3-10 (3-5 SOC I).

In addition to Sanders retiring Western’s hitters with ease via the strikeout, Green’s defense committed no errors in the shutout victory.

At the plate, Sanders also had a big day — going 3-of-4 with three singles, a game-best five RBI, and a run scored.

Singleton was credited with the win on the mound, and also went 2-of-2 with four runs scored and a drawn walk. Derek Salyers finished 1-3 with a single, a run scored, and an RBI.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Green_Logo-6.jpeg

Staff Report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved