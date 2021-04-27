Senators score walk off win over Northwest

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Trailing 4-0 at the midway point of Monday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest versus Northwest, the Portsmouth West Senators had to dig deep to get it done — and did so.

From the bottom of the fourth on, West out-scored Northwest 7-3 — including scoring the game-tying and go-ahead runs in the home half of the seventh inning.

Luke Bradford was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh, scoring senior Evan Whitt as the tying-run.

After a fly out to center to prompt a one-out situation, Jacob Davis reached via error and scored senior Steven Sadler as the game-winning run.

Northwest’s Dakota Secrest singled to tie things up at 5-5 in the top of the sixth, scoring Logan Shepherd from second.

Secrest finished 3-of-4 at the plate and drove in a game-high four RBI.

A bunt from Eli Dettwiller scored Orville Tackett in the seventh to give Northwest a lead again in the top of the seventh.

Bradford went 1-of-2 hitting and drove in a team-high two RBI. Sadler, Caleb Hazelbaker, Davis, and Tanner Cantrell each had an RBI

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 0 0 1 3 0 1 1 — 6 9 2

West: 0 0 0 3 2 0 2 — 7 5 4

W: Jacob Davis (W), L: Kaleb Seals (NW)

