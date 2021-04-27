Minford tennis claims wins over Portsmouth, Clay

MINFORD — It’s been a busy few days for the Minford boys tennis team — a stretch that includes a pair of wins over Portsmouth and Clay.

The Falcons did fall to current SOC leader Waverly, but did so by a 3-2 score as they saw singles victories in the No. 2 and 3 matches.

With the wins, Minford improves to 12-3 overall and remains in second place in the SOC race.

Minford 5, Portsmouth 0

Singles

Sam Wiehle (M) d. Aiden Dongess (P) (6-3, 6-1)

Charlie Neal (M) d. Sam Finn (P) (6-1, 6-1)

Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Mallory Speas (P) (6-0, 6-1)

Doubles

Matthew Justice, Dillon Osborne (M) d. Autumn Wright, Sydney Tackett (P) (6-3, 6-1)

Teagan Clarkson, Kaden Kelley (M) d. Laken Wright, Dillion Cheatham (P) (6-0, 6-0)

Minford 5, Clay 0

Singles

Sam Wiehle (M) d. Ethan Jones (C) (7-5, 10-4)

Charlie Neal (M) d. Landon Thomas (C) (6-1, 6-0)

Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Mallory Swords (C) (6-0, 6-2)

Doubles

Matthew Justice, Dillon Osborne (M) d. Bobby Deal, Hailey Arnett (C) (6-4, 7-5)

Teegan Clarkson, Kaden Kelley (M) d. Liam Garrison, Marshall Thornton (C) (6-3, 7-5)

Waverly 3, Minford 2

Singles

Penn Morrison (W) d. Sam Wiehle (M) (6-0, 6-0)

Charlie Neal (M) d. Mark Stulley (W) (6-1, 6-0)

Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Landon Shiland (W) (6-1, 6-0)

Doubles

Caden Nibert, Waylon Lamerson (W) d. Matthew Justice, Dillon Osborne (M) (6-1, 6-0)

Patrick Copple, Jaxson Poe (W) d. Teegan Clarkson, Kaden Kelley (5-7, 6-3, 7-5)

Minford senior Sam Wiehle prepares to serve during a Falcons tennis match earlier this season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_5593.jpg Minford senior Sam Wiehle prepares to serve during a Falcons tennis match earlier this season. Jacob Smith | Daily Times