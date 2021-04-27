SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 26
Baseball
Rock Hill 6, Portsmouth 4
Minford 8, Waverly 1
Wheelersburg 15, Oak Hill 1 (5 innings)
West 7, Northwest 6
South Webster 16, Eastern 6
Clay 4, Symmee Valley 4 – tied after 8 innings, game paused due to darkness
Notre Dame 20, East 1 (5 innings)
Green 10, Western 0
Fairland 10, South Point 0
Coal Grove 8, Chesapeake 5
Softball
Rock Hill 14, Portsmouth 10
Waverly 21, Minford 10
Wheelersburg at Oak Hill
West 3, Northwest 1
South Webster 10, Eastern 0 (5 innings)
Notre Dame 10, East 0
Clay 8, Symmes Valley 4
Green 13, Western 3
Ironton 11, Gallia Academy 1
Coal Grove 11, Chesapeake 0
