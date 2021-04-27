SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 26

Baseball

Rock Hill 6, Portsmouth 4

Minford 8, Waverly 1

Wheelersburg 15, Oak Hill 1 (5 innings)

West 7, Northwest 6

South Webster 16, Eastern 6

Clay 4, Symmee Valley 4 – tied after 8 innings, game paused due to darkness

Notre Dame 20, East 1 (5 innings)

Green 10, Western 0

Fairland 10, South Point 0

Coal Grove 8, Chesapeake 5

Softball

Rock Hill 14, Portsmouth 10

Waverly 21, Minford 10

Wheelersburg at Oak Hill

West 3, Northwest 1

South Webster 10, Eastern 0 (5 innings)

Notre Dame 10, East 0

Clay 8, Symmes Valley 4

Green 13, Western 3

Ironton 11, Gallia Academy 1

Coal Grove 11, Chesapeake 0

Additional scores to report? Email to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com