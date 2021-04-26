Three homers propel Clay to win over Western

PORTSMOUTH — Three early game home runs propelled the Clay Lady Panthers to a dominating 22-4 win over Western in SOC I play.

First inning homers by Preslee Lutz and Kailey Ware and a second inning bomb by Megan Bazler were part of a pair of seven run innings as the Lady Panthers improved their overall record to 13-4 (7-1).

Clay remains in second place in the SOC I race, behind only Notre Dame who is unbeaten with one meeting to go against the Lady Panthers.

Seven different Clay hitters had multi-hit days, including senior Kat Cochran who went 4-of-5 with three runs scored and two RBI.

***

BOX SCORE

Clay: 7 7 0 1 7 — 22 24 2

Western: 1 0 0 2 1 — 4 6 1

W: Lutz (C), L: Ware (W)

Clay hitting

Kat Cochran 4-5, 3R, 2RBI

Shae Edgington 3-5, 3R, RBI

Megan Bazler HR, 2B, 3R, 3RBI

Shaley Munion 1-2, 3R

Preslee Lutz 2-3, HR, 2R, 3RBI

Morgan McCoy 1-2, R, RBI

Kailey Ware 3-3, HR, R, 2RBI

Cassidy Bazler 1-1, R, RBI

Adrianna McCoy 1-2, RBI

Delaney Bowen James 1-2, R, RBI

McKenzie Loper 2-3, 2B, 3R, RBI

