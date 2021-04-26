Lady Jeeps’ late surge versus Minford

SOUTH WEBSTER — In the second of two meetings with Minford in a two-day span, the South Webster Lady Jeeps used a pair of three-run innings in the late stages to top the Lady Falcons 10-3 on their home field.

After Minford cut SW’s lead to 4-3 entering the home half of the sixth, the Lady Jeeps made their move and sealed the win to improve their overall record to 11-3 (7-1 SOC II).

Emma Bailey’s three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth made it 10-3 SW and was one of two homers hit by the Lady Jeeps in the victory.

Rylee McGraw hit a homer that scored Ashlee Spence and gave the Lady Jeeps a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second.

SW freshman Bella Claxon went 4-of-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI, and also pitched the game’s final four innings — allowing two hits, one earned run, and three walks.

Three of Claxon’s four hits were extra-base knocks, including a pair of doubles and a triple.

Gwen Messer was the Lady Jeeps’ winning pitcher after allowing five hits and one earned run.

Minford’s Mackenzie Koverman and Haley Knore led the Lady Falcons at the plate, both going 2-of-3 while Koverman had two of the team’s three RBI.

***

BOX SCORE

Minford: 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3 7 1

South Webster: 1 2 1 0 3 3 — 10 13 1

W: Gwen Messer (SW), L: Addison Lute (M)

