Pirates complete season sweep of West

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates made their point early on Friday.

By scoring a single run in the opening inning, followed by five more markers in the second for a 6-0 lead, Wheelersburg went on to capture a 6-2 Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball victory over the visiting West Senators.

Wheelersburg, with the win, completed the season sweep of West — as the Pirates posted a 9-2 triumph in the two teams’ initial meeting on April 2.

More importantly, the Pirates kept pace with Minford atop the SOC II standings —as Wheelersburg’s win raised its record to 13-3 and to 9-1 in the SOC II.

The Falcons forged a redemption win over South Webster on Friday —and are 10-1 in the league and 12-2 overall.

South Webster remains Minford’s only conference setback, while the Falcons defeated Wheelersburg 6-2 for the Pirates’ lone league loss.

The Senators slipped to 6-8 and 3-7 with Friday’s defeat.

West scored single counters in the fifth and sixth inning, but could scratch out no more against Ethan Ison —who pitched a complete-game four-hitter with one walk and 11 strikeouts.

He fired 88 pitches, and only allowed an earned run in the sixth.

Luke Bradford suffered the pitching loss for the Senators, also going the distance in allowing five earned runs with two walks and a pair of Ks.

He threw 84 over pitches over his six innings of action.

Wheelersburg outhit West 6-4, as both teams committed a pair of errors.

Wheelersburg’s Eric Green had two hits and two runs scored, as Ison added a two-run single in the second inning to aid his cause.

Tanner Cantrell paced the Senators at the plate by going 2-of-3.

