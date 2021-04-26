Lady Mohawks celebrate senior night in winning style

McDERMOTT — Senior day couldn’t have went much better for Northwest’s seniors in their 5-0 win over Valley in SOC II play.

Lady Mohawk senior Lexi Throckmorton pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out seven.

Throckmorton also went 3-of-4 at the plate, scoring two runs and having one RBI.

Jaclyn Burchett, another senior, went a perfect 4-of-4 at the plate and had a team-high two RBI.

Senior Tayler Butler went 2-of-3 at the plate, while Lydia Emmons went 1-of-4 with one run scored and an RBI.

Valley had three hits on the day as a team and fell to 5-7 (2-7 SOC II) in the defeat.

***

BOX SCORE

Valley: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2

Northwest: 1 0 0 3 1 0 X — 5 13 2

W: Throckmorton (N), L: Johnson (V)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Northwest_Logo-5.jpg