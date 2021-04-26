Lady Trojans blank Pointers

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans’ bats showed up in a big way on Friday.

And so did their pitching.

In their 25 at-bats as a team in their 15-0 win over South Point in OVC play, the Portsmouth Lady Trojans combined for 16 hits and drew six walks.

Junior Faith Phillips pitched a shutout in her four complete innings of work, before freshman Olivia Dickerson took over on the mound for the fifth frame.

Phillips allowed just two hits and no walks as her supporting defense had no errors in the field.

Portsmouth’s hitting did their part as the hosts, scoring three runs and a pair of six-run innings in the first three frames, respectively.

The Lady Trojans (14-5, 7-1 OVC) remain one of two teams in OVC play (Ironton) with just one loss to a league opponent.

***

BOX SCORE

South Point: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 0

Portsmouth: 3 6 6 0 — 15 16 0

W: Phillips (P), L: Perkins (SP)

Portsmouth hitting

Emily Cheatham 2-3, 2R, RBI

Olivia Ramey 1-3, 2R, 2RBI

Madison Perry 2-3, 2R, 3RBI

Olivia Dickerson 4-4, 3R, 2RBI

Katie Born 1-1, R, 2BB

Faith Phillips 2-2, R, 4RBI

Kennedy Bowling 2-2, R, RBI,

Sydney Johnson 1-2, 2R

Kyndall Kearns 1-2, R, 2RBI

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Portsmouth_Logo-13.jpg

Pair of pitchers combine for shutout