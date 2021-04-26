10-run first propels Clay past Western

PORTSMOUTH — There’s something about getting your work done early that benefited the Clay Panthers on Friday in their 12-1 win over Western.

Clay posted a 10-spot in the first inning and another two in the second, improving their overall mark to 11-4 and continuing their unbeaten start in SOC I play (8-0).

A pair of Panthers had multi-hit days in leadoff men Shaden Malone and Clay Cottle — Malone going 3-of-4 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Cottle went 2-of-4 with a pair of runs scored.

Jaden Jessee went 1-of-1 and drew Clay’s only walks, also scoring two runs and driving in two via RBI.

Carsn Holschuh, Evan Woods, Carson Porginski, and Evan Balestra each had a hit, as Porginski drove in a pair of RBI.

Woods, Mitchell King, Greg Gleason, and Drew Zuefle all had one RBI in the winning effort.

Shaden Malone and Zuefle combined to allow just two hits (one each) and struck out five apiece on the mound. Malone earned the win as the game’s starter on 53 pitches.

***

BOX SCORE

Western: 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 2 2

Clay: 10 2 0 0 X — 12 10 1

W: Malone (C), L: Setterfield (W)

