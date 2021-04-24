Spring Scoreboard — April 23
Baseball
Portsmouth 11, South Point 1
Minford 10, South Webster 1
Wheelersburg 6, West 2
Valley 7, Northwest 0
Clay 12, Western 1
Symmes Valley 13, East 2
Ironton St. Joe 2, Notre Dame 0
Fairland 2, Rock Hill 1
Ironton 7, Coal Grove 0
Eastern 9, Oak Hill 1
Softball
Wheelersburg 3, West 1
Northwest 5, Valley 0
Portsmouth 15, South Point 0 (5 innings)
Clay 22, Western 4 (5 innings)
Symmes Valley 11, East 1
Green 8, New Boston 4
Oak Hill 10, Eastern 4
Gallia Academy 18, Chesapeake 4
Ironton 4, Coal Grove 1
Additional scores to report? Email to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com