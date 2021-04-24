Spring Scoreboard — April 23

Baseball

Portsmouth 11, South Point 1

Minford 10, South Webster 1

Wheelersburg 6, West 2

Valley 7, Northwest 0

Clay 12, Western 1

Symmes Valley 13, East 2

Ironton St. Joe 2, Notre Dame 0

Fairland 2, Rock Hill 1

Ironton 7, Coal Grove 0

Eastern 9, Oak Hill 1

Softball

Wheelersburg 3, West 1

Northwest 5, Valley 0

Portsmouth 15, South Point 0 (5 innings)

Clay 22, Western 4 (5 innings)

Symmes Valley 11, East 1

Green 8, New Boston 4

Oak Hill 10, Eastern 4

Gallia Academy 18, Chesapeake 4

Ironton 4, Coal Grove 1

Additional scores to report? Email to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com