Lady Jeep pitching powers through

MINFORD — On the backs of a combined two-hitter, the South Webster Lady Jeeps continued their strong start in SOC II play with a 7-0 road win over Minford on Thursday.

Lady Jeep pitchers Rylee McGraw and Gwen Messer did nearly the same line of work on equal pitches, as the duo allowed one hit apiece and no runs in the victory.

McGraw threw just 39 pitches in four innings as SW’s starter before being relieved by Messer. Messer threw 38 pitches in the final three innings as the de facto closer and struck out three Minford hitters.

Minford saw a hit each by Miranda Johnson and Addison Lute, while Lute drew a walk and senior Andi Blevins also reached via base on balls.

South Webster totaled 13 hits as a team, including three each by Skylar Zimmerman, Emma Bailey, and Ashlee Spence.

Bella Claxon also had a multi-hit day as she and Spence drove in two runs apiece.

Each of Bailey’s three hits were two-base knocks as she finished with a game-high three RBI.

Messer and leadoff hitter Bri Claxon each had a hit in the winning effort.

***

BOX SCORE

South Webster: 0 0 3 4 0 0 0 — 7 13 0

Minford: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0

W: McGraw (SW), L: Lute (M)

Minford freshman Addison Lute (29) and her Lady Falcon infield teammates prepare for an inning of defense in their Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest versus South Webster. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_5932.jpg Minford freshman Addison Lute (29) and her Lady Falcon infield teammates prepare for an inning of defense in their Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest versus South Webster. Jacob Smith | Daily Times A batter’s box view of South Webster senior Emma Bailey (8) who went 3-of-4 with three doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored during the Lady Jeeps’ road win over Minford on Thursday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_5977.jpg A batter’s box view of South Webster senior Emma Bailey (8) who went 3-of-4 with three doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored during the Lady Jeeps’ road win over Minford on Thursday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

SW tops Minford in SOC II play