Mohawks score season-high runs, top Eastern

BEAVER — The offensive numbers the Northwest Mohawks put up in their 21-4 win over Eastern on Thursday were simply impressive.

In scoring a season-high 21 runs, the Mohawks tallied 18 hits as a team and saw five hitters have multi-hit days.

Kaleb Seals led the charge offensively by going a perfect 5-of-5 at the plate, also scoring four runs and driving in a game-high four RBI.

After Eastern led 4-1 going into the third inning, Northwest scored 20-straight runs — including nine in the top of the sixth to end the contest via the OHSAA’s run rule.

Eli Dettwiller got the win on the mound, allowing seven hits and three earned runs.

***

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 1 0 4 4 3 9 — 21 18 2

Eastern: 1 3 0 0 0 0 — 4 7 2

W: Dettwiller (N), L: Brown (E)

Northwest pitching

Dettwiller (N): 6IP, 7H, 3ER, 5Ks, 2BB

Northwest hitting

Kazane Akimoto 1-5, 2R, RBI, BB

Logan Shepherd 3-4, 5R, RBI, BB

Dakota Secrest 3-6, 4R, 3RBI

Kaleb Seals 5-5, 4RBI, 4R, BB

Orville Tackett 3-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB

Waylon McGlone 1-4, 2R

Trace Liston 0-1, RBI, 4BB

Eli Dettwiller 2-5, R, RBI

Austin Alley 0-2, 4RBI, 3BB

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Northwest_Logo-4.jpg