Panthers arms combine for shutout win over East

PORTSMOUTH — Clay made their pitching duties by committee on Thursday, using three arms in their shutout victory over East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

Evan Woods, Jaden Jessee, and Drew Zuefle combined to allow just four hits, two walks, and struck out nine Tartan batters as the Panthers continued their unbeaten start in league play with the 14-0 decision.

Clay’s bats continued their impressive performance in SOC games this season, totaling 16 hits in 31 at-bats.

Five different Clay hitters had a multi-hit day, including Jaden Jessee, Evan Woods, Carson Porginski, Mitchell King, and Greg Gleason.

Porginski finished a perfect 3-of-3 at the plate, scoring three runs and having an RBI.

Shaden Malone also went 3-of-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Clay Cottle drove in a game-high four RBI on 1-of-2 hitting a drawn walk.

East senior Kyle Winston reached in each of his plate appearances, going 3-of-3 with two doubles and a triple.

Winston was also credited with the loss at the Tartans’ starting pitcher.

***

BOX SCORE

East: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 3

Clay: 8 4 2 0 X — 14 16 1

W: Woods (C), L: Winston (E)

